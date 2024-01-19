An American Airlinesplane skidded off an icy runway at New York’s Greater Rochester International Airport after landing.

The Embraer E145, carrying 53 passengers, had just landed and was being taxied to the terminal on Thursday (18 January) when it slipped, FAA and American Airlines officials said.

The incident was caused by “snowy airfield conditions” brought in by light snowstorms across the area, an American Airlines spokesperson said.

Video shared on social media shows emergency service crews responding to the plane, with firefighters escorting passengers to safety.

No injuries have been reported.