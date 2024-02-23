Plymouth WW2 bomb could function similar to when it was brand new, expert says

An unexploded World War Two bomb in Plymouth could work "similar to when it was brand new" should the worst happen, a bomb disposal expert has said.

Former Royal Engineers bomb disposal expert, Gary Liddle told Sky News the 500kg bomb "still packs a a weighty punch."

Thousands of people were evacuated on Friday (23 February) while soldiers moved the bomb through the city in a 20-minute convoy before it is due to be detonated at sea.

The evacuation is one of the largest in the country since the war, the Ministry of Defence said.