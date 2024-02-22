Post Office scandal victim in ‘limbo’ after government misses compensation deadline

A Horizon IT scandal victim has accused Rishi Sunak of making empty promises after she failed to receive a compensation offer by the deadline set by the government.

Deirdre Connolly was accused of stealing thousands from her own Post Office and forced to repay a discrepancy of over £15,000 which she did not owe.

Her family had to re-mortgage their home and were declared bankrupt.

After applying for compensation at the end of last year, Ms Connolly is yet to hear back - despite the government’s promise to respond within 40 days.

“It’s just constant fighting, you don’t know to talk to, who to push,” she told Good Morning Britain on Thursday 22 February.