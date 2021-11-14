Watch live as Remembrance Day is observed across the UK.

The National Service of Remembrance will be held at the Cenotaph on Whitehall commemorating “the contribution of British and Commonwealth military and civilian servicemen and women in the two World Wars and later conflicts”.

A wreath will be laid at the Cenotaph on Her Majesty’s behalf by the Prince of Wales after the Queen sprained her back.

The Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Earl and Countess of Wessex and The Princess Royal will also attend the service as planned.

Sign up to our daily newsletters here.