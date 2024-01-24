Ofcom’s Chief Executive has urged that the Royal Mail must improve their service.

It comes as the regulator called for the postal service to modernise and suggested they cut the number of days post is delivered, potentially down to three.

“They must deliver an improvement in their service, that is necessary no matter what happens next,” Melanie Dawes, Ofcom’s Chief Executive, said while speaking on BBC Breakfast on Wednesday, 24 January.

Ofcom fined Royal Mail £5.6m in November 2023, after failing to meet its First and Second Class delivery targets in the 2022/23 financial year.