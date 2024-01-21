Grant Shapps suggested “accidents sometimes happen” as he responded to two Royal Navy ships colliding in Bahrain.

Video widely shared on social media appeared to show HMS Chiddingfold reverse into HMS Bangor in the Middle Eastern port.

The defence secretary was asked “how on earth” the incident happened during an interview with Laura Kuenssberg on Sunday 21 January.

“I immediately spoke to the first sea lord in charge of the navy and he has confirmed that an investigation is under way,” Mr Shapps said.

“We look forward to finding out what the causes were.”