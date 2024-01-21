Watch the moment two Royal Navy warships crash at a harbour in Bahrain.

The navy is investigating after HMS Chiddingfold was seen reversing into fellow minehunter HMS Bangor.

Together they form two-thirds of Operation Kipion, the UK’s permanent naval presence in the Gulf and Indian Ocean.

“I am aware of a recent incident that took place between two minehunters in Bahrain harbour. First of all I would like to stress that thankfully nobody was hurt in the collision, but some damage was sustained,” Rear Admiral Edward Ahlgren said.

“Why this happened is still to be established. We train our people to the highest standards and rigorously enforce machinery safety standards, but unfortunately incidents of this nature can still happen.”