Boris Johnson says Putin 'threatened' to kill him with missile

Boris Johnson has claimed that Vladimir Putin threatened to kill him in a missile attack before Russia invaded Ukraine.

The former prime minister told the BBC that the Russian president said "it would only take a minute" to hurt him as the two spoke on the phone following Mr Johnson's visit to Kyiv.

Mr Johnson's trip in February 2022 was to warn Russia that invading Ukraine would lead to tough sanctions.

The MP for Uxbridge has recounted the call as part the BBC's Putin vs The West programme on how the West dealt with Putin before the invasion.

