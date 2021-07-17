Health secretary Sajid Javid has tested positive for Covid-19. He took a lateral flow test after feeling “a bit groggy” last night.

In a video message on his Twitter feed, he announced that he is now self-isolating at home with his family and awaiting the results of a PCR test.

The health secretary, who has had both his jabs, said his symptoms are very mild.

He encouraged people who have not yet been vaccinated to “get out there and get them as soon as you can”.