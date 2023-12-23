Snow blankets Scottish towns as Met Office issues two weather warnings

Snow has hit parts of northern Scotland as multiple weather warnings have been issued.

Places such as Aberdeen and Inverness were blanketed by snow that fell overnight on Friday, 22 December, raising the possibility of disrupted travel ahead of Christmas.

Footage from various parts of northern Scotland shows streets, houses, and countryside covered in snow.

The Met Office has issued snow and ice warnings for the north east of Scotland, and for the entirety of the Shetland Isles.

ScotRail warned some services will be cancelled and others may be subject to delays, posting on X that “journeys on some routes will take longer for safety reasons.”