Ex-sub-postmistress only realised she was victim of Horizon after seeing ITV show

A former sub-postmistress from Sussex only realised she was affected by the Horizon IT scandal after watching ITV drama, Mr Bates vs The Post Office.

Cheryl Shaw, who ran a branch in Goring-by-Sea in the early 2000s, was forced to sell her home and step down from her position after running up what she thought was thousands of pounds of debt.

“My customers love me and that’s what I miss most really”, she told ITV of the revelation.

“I hope, I, like so many other people, are now able to get on with the rest of their lives.”