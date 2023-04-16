Sudan: More than 50 civilians killed amid fighting between army and paramilitaries

At least 56 people have died in Sudan after the military and a powerful paramilitary group battled for control of the nation for a second day on Sunday, 16 April, according to a doctor’s group.

Sudan Doctors’ Syndicate said around 600 people were wounded and that it believed there were dozens of additional deaths among the rival forces.

Tensions have delayed a deal with political parties to get the country back to its transition to democracy, which was hindered by a military coup in October 2021.

