The White House has addressed fake sexually explicit images of Taylor Swift.

Deepfake images of the singer were widely circulated on social media website X this week, despite the platform’s rules against such media.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre shared her “alarm” over false images created by artificial intelligence (AI) during Friday’s briefing (26 January).

“We are alarmed by the reports of the circulation of false images,” Ms Jean-Pierre said.

“This problem is not new. It is one that the Biden-Harris administration has been prioritising since day one. We have taken this very seriously... we are going to do what we can to deal with this issue.”