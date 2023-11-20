Taylor Swift throws water bottle to fans during Rio concert

Taylor Swift stopped her show to urge fans to get water during a sweltering concert in Rio de Janeiro.

Fan videos show the pop sensation passing out water bottles herself from the stage.

Brazil is currently in the grip of an intense heat wave, with the heat index, which combines temperature and humidity, reaching 59.7C in the Brazilian city on Saturday.

A 23-year-old fan, Ana Clara Benevides Machado, died after falling ill at Swift’s concert on Friday 17 November.

Swift then cancelled her concert on 18 November in a post on Instagram. “The safety and well-being of fans, fellow performers and crew always has to come first” she said.