Crowds protesting London’s ultra-low emissions zone (Ulez) gathered in Trafalgar Square on Saturday, 27 January, to protest the plan.

Demonstrators wearing yellow high-vis jackets gathered along the road near Nelson’s Column in central London and urged passing motorists to “honk if you hate Ulez.”

Passing drivers obliged by beeping their horns to the demonstrators.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan extended the zone from within the North and South Circular roads to cover all London boroughs from 29 August 2023.

Vehicles in Ulez that do not meet the emissions standards are liable to pay a £12.50 daily fee, and recent figures showed around 60,000 vehicle owners were paying the daily charge.