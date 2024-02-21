Kanye West spotted in stands at Inter Milan after featuring fans on latest album

Kanye West was spotted in the stands at the San Siro on Tuesday night (20 February) to watch Inter Milan’s Champions League fixture against Atletico Madrid.

Ye, who is in Italy ahead of a show in Bologna this weekend, caught the big game alongside wife Bianca and fellow musician Ty Dolla Sign because their latest album, Vultures 1, includes a link to the Serie A side.

Two of the tracks - “Stars” and “Carnival” - contain backing vocals made by choirs of Inter’s Curva Nord fans.

The Curva Nord are linked to the Nerazzuri’s ultras and are credited for creating the San Siro’s iconic atmosphere.