Chelsea boss Emma Hayes has described how tough qualification has been for her side to reach the Women's FA Cup final against Manchester United.

All tickets were sold for the showpiece occasion at London's Wembley Stadium on Sunday (14 May) for the first time in the competition's history.

A crowd of almost 90,000 were expected to attend, a record for a women’s club match in England.

"We've had a really tough qualification... It's where we want to be," Hayes told a press conference ahead of the final.

