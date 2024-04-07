Ludvig Aberg’s golf club breaks mid-swing as he drives par 4 despite mishap

Ludvig Aberg's golf club broke mid-swing, but he still managed to make it all the way to the green on Saturday (6 April).

The former Texas Tech University drove the 17th green as his driver head went flying at the Valero Texas Open.

Aberg was given his backup driver, using that to play the remaining 10 holes at 2 under par.

Speaking about the mishap, Aberg said it was possible the screw that connects the head to the shaft came loose.

"It was odd. It was bizarre. It was just quite surreal," he said.