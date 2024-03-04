Pep Guardiola praised fantastic Phil Foden and said the Manchester City midfielder is developing into a world-class player after his derby-winning display against Manchester United.

Nobody expected anything other than embarrassment at the Etihad Stadium for Erik ten Hag’s stumbling Red Devils, yet Marcus Rashford’s scorcher gave them a shock half-time lead.

United were under the cosh for large periods before and after the break, finally buckling as 23-year-old Foden scored a superb leveller in the 56th minute before then firing City ahead 10 minutes from time.

“He is right now this season [one of the best players in the Premier League],” Guardiola said of man-of-the-match Foden.