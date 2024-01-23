Snoop Dogg reveals which Olympic sport he would compete in ahead of Paris 2024

Snoop Dogg has revealed which Olympic sport he would like to compete in.

The rapper will be part of NBC’s coverage of the Paris Games this summer, acting as a special correspondent for the broadcaster.

“I would do synchronised swimming,” Snoop told Sports Illustrated, during a discussion about his upcoming role.

“I love the way it looks. I would love some time underwater to do some synchronised swimming.”

Snoop is expected to attend competitions, visit athletes and their friends and families, and explore city landmarks during his time with NBC at the Paris Olympics.