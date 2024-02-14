Is it illegal to park on the pavement?

The exact legality of parking on the pavement in the UK differs across London, England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

London

There’s no grey area when it comes to parking on the pavement in London. Rule 244 of the Highway Code states: “You MUST NOT park partially or wholly on the pavement in London.” This came into force as part of the Greater London Council (General Powers) Act 1974.

There are a couple of exemptions to this rule:

Places where the local council has exempted the ban: certain areas may have signs indicating that footway parking is allowed. The sign will have a “P” and show a car parked either partially or wholly on the pavement

Loading or unloading where there are no other options: in limited circumstances where there is no way a delivery or collection of goods could be made and there is no loading ban in place, parking on the pavement is permitted

Rest of England

Technically, it’s legal to park on the pavement across the rest of England, unless the local authority has specially banned it.

However, the second half of Rule 244 of the Highway Code states: “You should not [park on the pavement] unless signs permit it.” So even if it isn’t illegal, you’re still strongly advised not to park on the pavement.

This is complicated by Rule 242 of the Highway Code: “You MUST NOT leave your vehicle or trailer in a dangerous position or where it causes any unnecessary obstruction of the road.”

The use of “must not” instead of “should not” means that Rule 242 is enforced by law. Therefore, if a police officer decides that your car is causing an unnecessary obstruction of the road or is in a dangerous position, you could incur a fixed penalty notice.

Scotland

While the Highway Code applies in Scotland, the legal position on pavement parking differs from England.

The Transport (Scotland) Act 2019 completely banned parking on the pavement, along with double parking and parking at dropped curbs, unless exempted by local authorities.

However, it wasn’t until December 2023 that local authorities had the power to start enforcing the law with fines.

Wales

The Highway Code applies in Wales, meaning the rules are the same as in England (outside of London). So, while parking on the pavement isn’t illegal (unless signage says otherwise), you are advised not to. You may also incur a fine if deemed to be parking in a dangerous position or unnecessarily blocking the road.

Northern Ireland

There’s no blanket ban on pavement parking in Northern Ireland. This is because, while Northern Ireland has its own Highway Code, it’s very similar to the one applicable to England, Scotland and Wales.

For example, Rule 244 of the Highway Code for Northern Ireland states: “DO NOT park partially or wholly on the footway or footpath unless signs permit it.”

Similarly, Rule 242 states: “You MUST NOT leave your vehicle or trailer in a dangerous position or where it causes any unnecessary obstruction of the road.”

While pavement parking isn’t banned, you can be issued a parking ticket (known as a penalty charge notice) if you park on: