What is personal accident cover in car insurance?

If you take out fully comprehensive car insurance, your policy will likely include personal accident cover. If not, you can usually add it as an optional extra.

It can provide financial support in times of great distress, such as in the aftermath of a life-changing injury or death following a motor accident.

But what exactly does personal accident insurance cover? Do you need it? Read our guide to find out more.

Personal accident cover at a glance Personal accident cover is included as standard with most comprehensive car insurance policies

You can generally claim for loss of sight, hearing or limbs and death

Add-on extended personal accident cover will have higher claims limits and include a wider range of claimable injuries

What does personal accident insurance cover?

Personal accident cover will usually pay out for some or all of the following, up to the maximum claims limit stated on your car insurance policy:

Permanent or total loss of sight in one or both eyes

Permanent or total loss of hearing in one or both ears

Permanent loss of any limb above the wrist or ankle

Permanent loss of the use of any limb above the wrist or ankle

Permanent, total disablement

Death

As the policyholder, you’ll always be able to claim if you were travelling in or getting in or out of your car at the time of the accident.

Depending on the provider, you may also be able to claim on your policy for your partner or any named drivers. However, other people in the car who aren’t a partner or named driver are unlikely to be covered under your policy.

What isn’t covered?

Depending on your provider, you may not be able to claim with standard personal accident cover if:

Your injuries don’t meet the thresholds set by your provider

Your accident happens outside of the UK

Your injury or death isn’t directly and solely caused by the accident

Your injury becomes apparent more than three months after the incident

You’re driving without a valid licence

You’re driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs

The injury or death occurs from suicide or attempted suicide

You weren’t wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident

Your injury occurred while taking part in a rally

What is included with add-on personal accident cover?

If you choose to add extended personal accident cover to your car insurance policy, it may include the following benefits, depending on your provider:

A much higher claims limit

A wider range of claimable injuries

A cash benefit if you, your partner or a named driver are admitted to hospital following an accident

Physiotherapy costs

Emergency dental treatment

Counselling therapy

Do I need personal accident cover with my car insurance?

If you take out comprehensive car insurance, personal accident cover will typically be included as standard.

However, if you have a third party or third party, fire and theft policy, you may be unsure whether you need to add personal injury protection, it’s already included or you need extended cover.

To help decide, you should ask yourself:

Could you afford to support yourself and your family following a life-changing injury?

Would your loved ones need a payout were you to be killed in an accident?

Does the standard level of personal accident cover provide a payout that is high enough for your needs?

Would you want to be covered for a broader range of injuries than those included in your provider’s standard personal accident cover?

Do you have other policies, such as life insurance or income protection, that already provide the necessary cover?

Having personal accident cover in place can give you added peace of mind that you would have financial assistance if anything were to happen.

What should I look for when comparing personal accident insurance?

When comparing car insurance, you should pay attention to the following aspects of personal accident cover:

The maximum claims limit

The types of injuries you can claim for

Who, aside from the policyholder, can make a claim

Any exclusions and exemptions

Additional benefits, such as medical expenses

How do I make a personal accident claim?

If you need to make a personal accident claim:

Ensure everyone involved gets the necessary medical attention Keep a record of or request any medical documentation associated with your injury following the accident Contact your insurer as soon as possible and outline the scope of your claim Claim on the other driver’s insurance if they were at fault, or on your own personal accident insurance if you were at fault Wait for the relevant insurance companies to investigate the claim and process any payouts

If serious injuries are involved or there is a dispute over who is responsible, your car accident claim could go to court. However, very few claims reach that stage.

How much will I receive from my personal accident claim?

The amount you’ll receive from your personal accident claim will depend on the severity of the injury, the impact on your earnings and your policy’s claims limits.

Standard personal accident cover included with a car insurance policy typically ranges between £5,000 and £7,500 per person per accident.

Add-on policies, meanwhile, can help cover limits anywhere from £50,000 to £150,000.

Car accident personal accident cover FAQs Can I claim for personal injury if an accident was my fault? If the accident was your fault, you should still be able to claim on your personal accident cover, as long as: Your injuries fall within those included by your provider

You have done nothing to disqualify yourself from making a claim, such as failing to wear a seat belt or driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or a combination of both How much does personal accident cover cost? The cost of adding personal accident cover to your car insurance policy depends on your provider and your personal profile. It typically costs between £10 and £30 a year.