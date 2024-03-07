How do motion detectors work?

Knowing the difference between motion detectors is crucial, as you want to invest in a device that’ll work for your home. The most common types of detectors are PIR and microwave, but several other options on the market may be better suited for your needs.

PIR sensors

PIR sensors are some of the most popular types of motion detectors. These detectors monitor the infrared radiation in a room, otherwise known as the radiant heat. PIR devices contain two separate sensors that work in conjunction with each other; one measures the ambient temperature in a room, and the other detects any changes that occur. Mammals produce heat, so the sensor can recognise if a human or animal enters the space, as the heat signal will change.

If you have a pet, you should consider a pet-friendly PIR sensor, as you don’t want your motion detector alerting you if a cat or dog happens to walk past. Some sensors can be configured to ignore heat signals up to a certain weight, disregard specific motions or only operate in certain zones within a room to reduce the chance of a false alarm.

PIR sensors work during the day and night and are generally less expensive than microwave sensors. However, due to the nature of PIR sensors, they are less effective in warmer climates, and their ability to detect movement falls dramatically if the ambient temperature is over 35 degrees Celsius.

Microwave sensors

Microwave sensors are the second most common type of motion detector. As the name suggests, they use microwaves to scan the environment. Microwaves are emitted constantly to measure the distance between the sensor itself and all other objects in the room. If an object moves and the distance changes, the motion detector will notify the homeowner.

Microwave detectors are generally more expensive than PIR sensors and are highly sensitive, giving them a wide range of detection. The main drawback of microwave sensors is that they can be too sensitive, even detecting movement through walls, which can result in more frequent false alarms. This makes microwave detectors less effective in smaller rooms than PIR detectors.

Dual sensors

Dual sensor detectors combine the technology of PIR and microwave sensors. Both sensors work in tandem to verify one another, which makes them more effective and less susceptible to false alarms.

In the same vein as the other two types of detectors, dual sensors will notify the homeowner if movement is detected in a room for an extra layer of security.