The Edge browser VPN, or Edge Secure Network as it’s officially called, comes with a host of features designed to enhance online security and privacy. At its core, the Secure Network aims to protect your information by masking your device’s Internet Protocol (IP) address, encrypting your data and routing it through a secure network. This makes it harder for malicious actors to see your true location or what you’re doing online.

One of the standout features of the Edge browser VPN is its simplicity. Unlike traditional VPNs that require you to install an additional application or browser extension, the Secure Network is built directly into the browser. This means that you can activate the VPN with just a few clicks in the “Settings and more” menu, making it highly user-friendly and accessible.

In terms of compatibility, the Secure Network is available on all platforms that support the Edge browser. However, it’s worth noting that as of now, the feature is only available in the Canary channel of Edge, which is the least stable and most experimental version of the browser. Microsoft has taken this approach to thoroughly test and improve the user experience before rolling it out on a larger scale.

The Edge browser VPN does have some limitations. For instance, users cannot choose their VPN server; the system automatically selects the nearest one. This could potentially limit the VPN’s effectiveness in bypassing geo-blocking restrictions. In addition, there’s a monthly data limit of 1GB (though some users are given up to 5GB), and the VPN feature is currently only offered to “select users in limited markets”. This data limit puts the feature in line with dedicated free VPNs, which often cap usage.

Though still in preview and not available to everyone, the Edge browser VPN offers a straightforward and integrated solution for users seeking enhanced online privacy. While it may not provide the full range of features that standalone VPN services offer, its ease of use and integration into the browser makes it a compelling option for many. As Microsoft continues to refine and expand this feature, it will be interesting to see how it evolves and whether it can truly compete with dedicated VPN services.