In an era where online privacy is increasingly valued, the use of virtual private networks (VPNs) has surged. VPNs have become a staple for internet users worldwide, offering a secure and private browsing experience. Recognising this trend, Microsoft has made a bold move by integrating a VPN feature, known as the Secure Network, into its Edge browser. This innovative step has piqued the interest of many who are curious about the quality and effectiveness of the Edge browser VPN. This article analyses this feature in depth, shedding light on its potential benefits and drawbacks.
The Edge browser VPN, or Edge Secure Network as it’s officially called, comes with a host of features designed to enhance online security and privacy. At its core, the Secure Network aims to protect your information by masking your device’s Internet Protocol (IP) address, encrypting your data and routing it through a secure network. This makes it harder for malicious actors to see your true location or what you’re doing online.
One of the standout features of the Edge browser VPN is its simplicity. Unlike traditional VPNs that require you to install an additional application or browser extension, the Secure Network is built directly into the browser. This means that you can activate the VPN with just a few clicks in the “Settings and more” menu, making it highly user-friendly and accessible.
In terms of compatibility, the Secure Network is available on all platforms that support the Edge browser. However, it’s worth noting that as of now, the feature is only available in the Canary channel of Edge, which is the least stable and most experimental version of the browser. Microsoft has taken this approach to thoroughly test and improve the user experience before rolling it out on a larger scale.
The Edge browser VPN does have some limitations. For instance, users cannot choose their VPN server; the system automatically selects the nearest one. This could potentially limit the VPN’s effectiveness in bypassing geo-blocking restrictions. In addition, there’s a monthly data limit of 1GB (though some users are given up to 5GB), and the VPN feature is currently only offered to “select users in limited markets”. This data limit puts the feature in line with dedicated free VPNs, which often cap usage.
Though still in preview and not available to everyone, the Edge browser VPN offers a straightforward and integrated solution for users seeking enhanced online privacy. While it may not provide the full range of features that standalone VPN services offer, its ease of use and integration into the browser makes it a compelling option for many. As Microsoft continues to refine and expand this feature, it will be interesting to see how it evolves and whether it can truly compete with dedicated VPN services.
The Edge browser VPN has shown commendable performance in terms of browsing speed and overall user experience. However, like any VPN, it affects internet speed due to the encryption process and the rerouting of traffic through different servers.
In our testing, we used no VPN, ExpressVPN’s UK server and Edge browser VPN.
Let’s look at some speed test results:
|VPN Service
|Download Speed (Mbps)
|% Change in Download Speed
|Upload Speed (Mbps)
|% Change in Upload Speed
|Ping (ms)
|% Change in Ping
|Download Latency (ms)
|% Change in Download Latency
|Upload Latency (ms)
|% Change in Upload Latency
|No VPN
|95.57
|-
|14.42
|-
|30
|-
|68
|-
|39
|-
|ExpressVPN
|71.69
|25.00%
|13.16
|8.70%
|146
|386.70%
|132
|94.10%
|71
|82.10%
|Edge browser VPN
|61.42
|35.70%
|11
|23.70%
|45
|50.00%
|53
|-22.10%
|110
|182.10%
As shown in the table, the Edge browser VPN reduced download and upload speeds compared with browsing without a VPN. However, the reduction was less significant than with ExpressVPN, a dedicated VPN solution. The ping and latency times were also relatively low, indicating a stable connection.
When it comes to security, the Edge browser VPN employs encryption to safeguard your data, a crucial feature of any VPN. This makes it more challenging for hackers to access your browsing data on a shared public wifi network. However, it’s important to note that the specifics regarding the type or level of encryption used by the tool are currently not available. For context, AES-256 encryption is the industry standard for most dedicated VPNs, providing a high level of security. Therefore, while the Edge browser VPN does use encryption, without further details, it’s difficult to compare its security level to other VPNs that use known encryption standards.
Privacy considerations are slightly more complex. The Edge browser VPN is run by a third-party company called Cloudflare, which means your data is handled by two entities: Microsoft and Cloudflare. While this doesn’t necessarily mean your data is at risk, it does add an extra layer of complexity to the privacy policy.
To use Edge Secure Network, you must be logged in with a Microsoft account. This allows Microsoft to keep track of the amount of data you’ve used, but it also means your use of the VPN is tied to your Microsoft account, which could potentially reduce your anonymity.
While the Edge browser VPN offers a decent level of performance and security, it does have some limitations in terms of privacy and data-logging practices. As always, it’s important for users to thoroughly understand these aspects before deciding to use any VPN service.
The user experience and interface of a VPN service play a crucial role in its overall appeal, and the Edge browser VPN is no exception. Microsoft has made a commendable effort to ensure the Secure Network feature is as user-friendly as possible.
One of the standout aspects of Edge Secure Network is its seamless integration into the Edge browser itself. Unlike traditional VPN services that require the installation of a separate application or browser extension, you can access the Secure Network directly from the “Settings and more” menu in the browser. This integration simplifies the setup process and makes the VPN feature more accessible to users who aren’t as tech-savvy.
Once activated, you can easily configure the Secure Network through a button with a shield icon in the toolbar. This straightforward approach to VPN management makes it easy to toggle the VPN on and off as needed, providing a level of convenience not always found in standalone services.
However, the Edge browser VPN does have limitations. For instance, you cannot choose your VPN server; the system automatically selects the nearest one. This could limit the VPN’s effectiveness in bypassing geo-blocking restrictions. In addition, the Secure Network feature is currently only available in the Canary channel of Edge, which is the least stable and most experimental version of the browser. This means you may encounter some instability or performance issues while Microsoft is refining the feature.
In terms of privacy, you must be logged in with a Microsoft account to use Edge Secure Network. While this allows Microsoft to keep track of data usage, it also means the use of the VPN is tied to your Microsoft account, which could impact anonymity.
While the Edge browser VPN offers a simple and integrated solution for users seeking enhanced online privacy, it does come with some limitations. As Microsoft continues to refine this feature, it will be interesting to see how it addresses these challenges and how the user experience evolves.
When comparing the Edge browser VPN with popular dedicated VPN providers, such as ExpressVPN, there are several key factors to consider. These include features, performance, security and overall user experience.
|Feature
|Edge Secure Network
|ExpressVPN
|No-log policy
|Logged but deleted after 25 hours
|Yes
|Free
|Yes (with data limit)
|No (paid service)
|Kill switch
|No
|Yes
|Encrypted
|Yes
|Yes
|Geo-unblocking
|No
|Yes
|Access to streaming services in a different country
|No
|Yes
As seen in the table, both the Edge browser VPN and ExpressVPN offer encryption, ensuring your browsing data is secure. Secure Network’s privacy policy says the service logs some usage data, but this data is reportedly deleted after 25 hours and is only used to monitor usage. ExpressVPN, on the other hand, has an audited no-logs policy. However, ExpressVPN offers additional features, such as a kill switch, which automatically disconnects your device from the internet if the VPN connection drops, and more robust geo-unblocking capabilities that allow you to access content that is restricted in your location.
In terms of performance, according to our speed tests, ExpressVPN offers faster download and upload speeds compared with the Edge browser VPN. However, the Secure Network is free to use (with a data limit), while ExpressVPN is a paid service.
The Edge browser VPN, or Edge Secure Network, offers a simple and integrated solution for users seeking enhanced online privacy. Its main strengths lie in its ease of use, integration into the Edge browser and the fact that it’s free to use. However, it does have limitations, including a monthly data cap, the inability to choose a VPN server and no geo-unblocking capabilities.
On the other hand, ExpressVPN, a dedicated VPN provider, offers more robust features, including a kill switch and better geo-unblocking capabilities. It also provides faster download and upload speeds. However, it is a paid service.
The Edge browser VPN could be a good choice for users seeking a simple, free and integrated VPN solution for casual browsing. However, a dedicated VPN provider may be a more suitable choice for users requiring more advanced features, better performance and more comprehensive geo-unblocking capabilities.
The data in this review is reported from a neutral stance and should be used for informational purposes only. We review VPN services from the perspective of:
Independent Advisor does not endorse the streaming of content from regions other than where the subscription is held, nor does it endorse the downloading or consumption of illegally pirated content.