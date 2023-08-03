The extension icon, located in your browser’s toolbar, acts as a gateway to a secure browsing experience. Clicking on this icon opens the extension, revealing its various features and settings.

The main screen of the extension presents a large power button at the centre. Clicking this button allows you to quickly connect to a VPN server, automatically selecting the optimal location for you. However, if you wish to connect to a server in a specific location, you can do so by clicking on the three-dot menu next to the power button and selecting from the list of server locations. Different server locations can be beneficial for various reasons, such as bypassing geo-restrictions or improving connection speeds.

ExpressVPN’s Chrome extension also offers additional privacy and security features. These include WebRTC blocking, which prevents websites from discovering your real IP address and location, and location spoofing, which makes it appear as if you’re browsing from a different location. These features add an extra layer of privacy to your browsing, securing your Chrome browser beyond what any VPN can offer alone.

It’s important to note that, while the ExpressVPN Chrome extension acts as a remote control for the ExpressVPN app, some features are exclusive to the app itself. For instance, the Network Lock feature, ExpressVPN’s version of a kill switch, is available on the ExpressVPN app for Windows, Mac, Linux, and Android, but not for the extension. This feature stops all internet traffic if the VPN connection is interrupted, protecting your sensitive data from being transmitted over an unsecured connection.

Another feature exclusive to the ExpressVPN app is split tunnelling. This feature allows you to decide which apps use the VPN and which apps don’t when your device is connected to ExpressVPN. For example, you can configure ExpressVPN to “split tunnel” the traffic so that only specific apps won’t go through the encrypted VPN tunnel. This can be useful if you want certain apps to bypass the VPN for reasons, such as accessing local network devices.

The ExpressVPN Chrome extension offers a convenient way to control your VPN connection directly from your browser, while the ExpressVPN app provides additional features for a comprehensive online security solution.