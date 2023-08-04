Let’s explore ExpressVPN’s functionalities individually, explaining the most relevant terms and features.

Split tunnelling

ExpressVPN offers split tunnelling across all supported devices and operating systems, except for iOS and macOS 11 and above. This feature allows users to decide which traffic uses the VPN and which goes directly through the open network.

Kill switch

The Network Lock, ExpressVPN’s version of a kill switch, helps maintain privacy and security.

If the VPN connection drops unexpectedly, Network Lock temporarily halts all online activity, preventing potential IP address and data exposure until the connection is re-established.

Dynamic IP addresses

ExpressVPN enhances user privacy by regularly rotating IP addresses. It does not offer dedicated or static IPs. When connected, you’re assigned the best available IP, which may be new or previously used. This rotation approach boosts online anonymity.

ExpressVPN’s protocols

Like the most secure VPN services, ExpressVPN employs AES-256 encryption, a leading industry standard also used by the US government, to ensure the secure transmission of your data. Along with this unbreachable encryption, ExpressVPN offers a variety of VPN protocols, allowing users to select the option that best fits their needs.

Let’s look at the connection protocols supported by ExpressVPN.

Lightway

Developed by ExpressVPN, Lightway is designed for a fast, smooth, and secure VPN experience. By using wolfSSL cryptography, Lightway offers robust security. It supports UDP and TCP protocols, making it versatile for various networks. ExpressVPN recommends trying Lightway first due to its efficiency and rapid connectivity.

OpenVPN

OpenVPN, a highly configurable open-source protocol, can camouflage itself as regular internet traffic, bypassing filters and firewalls. It’s suitable for sensitive environments and allows users to switch between UDP, favouring speed, and TCP, emphasising reliability.

IKEv2

Renowned for its speed, IKEv2 is ideal for mobile devices. However, its strict licensing makes auditing less configurable and more challenging. Despite these limitations, IKEv2 is often employed when the protocol selection is set to “Automatic” in ExpressVPN’s apps.

Browser extensions

ExpressVPN offers browser extensions, a convenient feature for secure web browsing on laptops or desktops. These extensions, available as dedicated VPNs for Chrome, Safari, and Firefox, allow users to quickly connect to the service, ensuring online protection right from their browser.

Torrenting

As one of the best VPNs for torrenting, ExpressVPN provides an unrestricted internet experience that supports seamless file downloads and sharing via BitTorrent. It enables users to access and download content without any limitations or obstacles.