ExtremeVPN review

ExtremeVPN exhibits a wide range of compatibility, encompassing various devices and operating systems to cater to diverse user requirements:

Computer: Windows and Mac

Mobile devices: iPhone, iPad, Android and Blackberry

Streaming platforms: Android TV, Kodi, and Firestick

Browsers: Browser extensions are currently under development

Gaming consoles: ExtremeVPN doesn’t currently offer a direct application setup for gaming consoles

With the desktop and mobile apps, ExtremeVPN maintains a balance between feature-richness and usability.

Desktop app

The ExtremeVPN desktop application combines ease of use and robust features, ensuring a user-friendly interface without compromising on functionality.

The straightforward interface facilitates easy navigation even for the less tech-savvy users. Core features are easily accessible, and establishing a VPN connection is a matter of a few clicks.

Upon launching, a distinct Connect/Disconnect button on the main window enables you to initiate or halt your VPN connection effortlessly with a single click. Also, an auto-connect feature swiftly connects you to the nearest server for peak performance.

Additionally, a well-organised list facilitates the selection of specific countries. The VPN app allows building a Favourites list for easy access to your frequently visited servers.

Moving to the Preferences section, users find the General tab, where they can customise the ExtremeVPN app settings by toggling on and off the following options:

Auto-launch upon Windows sign-in

Automatic connection to a VPN server when the app starts

The VPN kill switch

Showing VPN on/off notifications

In the Protocols tab, you can select the preferred protocol from the available options: WireGuard, OpenVPN (UDP/TCP), and IKEv2. Thereby, the app allows for a personalised security setup, aligning with individual preferences or specific network conditions.

Additional tabs in ExtremeVPN include Split Tunneling, enabling users to select the apps that will utilise the VPN connection, and an About tab, providing information about the application version. A “Clear my preferences” button is available within the About tab to provide for instantaneous reset of all settings in the app.

Mobile app

The mobile application, on the other hand, mirrors the simplicity and ease of use seen on the desktop version.

With the intuitive design, users can swiftly switch between different servers and adjust settings as per their preferences.

On the main dashboard, a mini menu is readily accessible. By tapping the “earth” icon, you are presented with a list of connections organised by country.

Tapping the gear icon directs you to the Settings tab, where you can personalise features like the kill switch, split tunnelling, and protocol selection to suit your preferences.

In the Protocol tab, you have the flexibility to choose among WireGuard, OpenVPN, and IKEv2 protocols, tailoring your connection to your security and speed preferences.

The iOS mobile app mirrors the same look and feel, ensuring a consistent user experience across different platforms.

Just like the Android app, you’ll find the same mini menu at the bottom of the main dashboard. Upon tapping the “earth” icon, you’re provided with the list of available locations, keeping the interface familiar and intuitive.

Tapping the gear icon takes you to the Preferences tab, where you can activate the kill switch and switch protocols. It’s noteworthy that an additional protocol, IPSec, is available here, expanding the security options for iOS users.

Also, it’s crucial to mention that, unlike its Android counterpart, the iOS app lacks the split tunnelling feature.