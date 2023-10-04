ExtremeVPN review

- SOFTWARE
- BEST VPN
- VPN REVIEWS
- BEST FREE VPN
- VPN/TECH STATS
- HOME
- SOLAR PANELS
- WINDOWS
- HOME SECURITY SYSTEMS
- BOILERS
- HEALTH
- INSURANCE
Established in August 2023, ExtremeVPN has emerged as a robust service, providing a balanced blend of security, privacy, and cost-effectiveness. With online privacy becoming a pressing concern, utilising one of the best VPNs has transitioned from being a mere option to a necessity for safeguarding personal or business-related data from prying eyes.
This in-depth review sheds light on ExtremeVPN’s offerings, features, performance, compatibility with various devices, and customer support efficiency. Through this comprehensive evaluation, our experts aim to help you make an informed decision about whether ExtremeVPN aligns with your privacy and security needs.
Rating: ★★★1/2
ExtremeVPN strikes a satisfactory balance of price, performance and security, catering to various online user needs. With its budget-friendly pricing starting from £3.29 per month, it presents a viable option for those seeking economical, yet reliable, VPN solutions.
Performance-wise, the extensive server network across 78 countries ensures robust connectivity and speed, bypassing geo-restrictions, and better online experiences. The use of RAM-only servers facilitates building a fortified security architecture like those employed by more renowned counterparts, such as ExpressVPN and NordVPN.
The no-log policy, coupled with the favourable location of ExtremeVPN’s headquarters in the British Virgin Islands, enhances the privacy robustness, shielding sensitive user data and online activities.
Security features like the kill switch and split tunnelling further improve the security and user control over their online traffic. The prompt and efficient customer support is another advantage of ExtremeVPN, which ensures a smooth user journey.
Overall, ExtremeVPN is a preferable choice for users prioritising a blend of affordability, performance, and robustness.
Our reviewers are dedicated to bringing you the most accurate and up-to-date information so you can make an informed decision when it comes to buying a VPN. We will only recommend a VPN after hours of testing, extensive head-to-head feature comparisons, and after taking into account verified customer feedback and reviews, and the opinions of industry experts.
Our review scores are determined by the following categories:
We research and test a total of 25 elements within these categories, including:
All of our VPN articles are verified by our in-house team of fact-checkers, so you can be assured our content is as accurate and up to date as possible. Read our article on how we review VPNs to find out more.
Looking at the fundamental features of a VPN service and how it compares to other major industry players is critical in choosing the right VPN. With its reasonable monthly price of £2.73 for the yearly subscription plan, ExtremeVPN has taken a strong position in the competitive VPN market. The service operates a substantial network of over 6,500 servers, ensuring a wide range of connection options for users. Outbeating most competitors, ExtremeVPN supports up to ten devices simultaneously and caters to individuals with multiple devices or small businesses.
In terms of streaming, ExtremeVPN successfully unblocks major platforms like Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, Amazon, and HBO Max, indicating a reliable performance for users keen on bypassing geo-restrictions. The combination of employing RAM-only servers and a no-log policy enables ExtremeVPN to ensure online anonymity and protect user security and privacy.
The extensive server network, reasonable pricing, and strong performance in both security and streaming accessibility make ExtremeVPN a worthy option for users exploring reliable VPN solutions.
|VPN provider
|Monthly price
|Free version?
|Number of servers
|Maximum number of devices
|Netflix
|BBC iPlayer
|Disney+
|Amazon
|HBO Max
|Audit?
|ExtremeVPN
|From £2.73/m
|No
|6,500+
|10
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|No
|ExpressVPN
|From £5.42/m
|No
|3,000+
|5
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Yes
|NordVPN
|From £2.49/m
|No
|5,400+
|6
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Yes
|Surfshark
|From £1.80/m
|No
|3,200+
|Unlimited
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Yes
|CyberGhost
|From £1.92/m
|No
|9,700+
|7
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Yes
Prices may exclude VAT or local taxes. Prices correct as of 4/10/2023
ExtremeVPN provides a flexible pricing structure to accommodate different user needs and budgets. They offer three distinct plans with a variation in pricing based on the duration of the subscription.
Upon a closer look at ExtremeVPN’s pricing page, our researchers found that they provide a 7-day free trial, which is quite appealing for those looking to test the waters before making a commitment. However, a point to note is that upon testing, our reviewers established that the 7-day free trial is only available to new Android devices. This might be a slight turnoff for users on other platforms.
Furthermore, ExtremeVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. If, for any reason, a user is dissatisfied with the service, they can request a refund. The process is straightforward and involves contacting the support via chat or emailing them at support@extremevpn.com.
|Subscription term
|Price
|1 month
|£8.77 ($10.59) /month
|6 months
|£4.27 ($5.15) /month (£25.60/$30.90 up front)
|12 months
|£2.73 ($3.29) /month (£32.71/$39.48 up front)
Prices may exclude VAT or local taxes. Prices correct as of 4/10/2023
ExtremeVPN is an affordable option, especially for those willing to commit to a year-long subscription. This, coupled with the 30-day money-back guarantee, makes it a financially low-risk choice for anyone in search of a reliable VPN service.
When it comes to facilitating customers, ExtremeVPN keeps the process simple and straightforward. They offer two primary methods of payment, making it relatively hassle-free to subscribe to their services.
These payment options provided by ExtremeVPN ensure that subscribers have some basic degree of flexibility in how they choose to pay for their services, accommodating a wide range of users.
Although it has only recently launched, ExtremeVPN operates over 6,500 servers spread across 78 countries. This expansive network lays down a robust foundation for bypassing geo-restrictions, enhancing connectivity, and ensuring speedy internet access. Moreover, to safeguard user privacy, ExtremeVPN employs RAM-only diskless servers, eliminating any retention of user data upon reboot.
ExtremeVPN adopts a stringent no-log policy designed to prevent any data logging or sharing, thus protecting users from potential online threats and tracking. Strategically based in the privacy-friendly jurisdiction of the British Virgin Islands, the provider further reinforces its privacy-related claims.
Adding another layer of security, ExtremeVPN integrates a failsafe kill switch feature across various platforms to shield user data during unexpected VPN disconnections. Also, the split tunnelling feature, available on Windows and Android platforms, allows a tailored routing of internet traffic, delivering a blend of security and direct access to the internet.
ExtremeVPN boasts a network infrastructure with over 6,500 VPN servers sprawled across 78 countries. This widespread server distribution ensures that users have ample options to connect to a location of their choice, which is particularly beneficial for bypassing geo-restrictions or achieving better connectivity and speed.
An important advantage of ExtremeVPN’s server infrastructure is its use of RAM-only diskless servers, which is the more secure option employed by ExpressVPN, Surfshark, NordVPN, and other reliable VPN services. As this information is not readily available on the website, our experts obtained it through contacting customer support.
The use of RAM-only diskless servers indicates ExtremeVPN’s commitment to user privacy and security. Unlike traditional hard disk servers, RAM-only diskless servers don’t store any data on physical disks, ensuring that all information is erased upon every reboot. This feature significantly enhances data security and privacy, making ExtremeVPN a viable choice for users prioritising their online safety and anonymity.
ExtremeVPN employs a no-log policy, which essentially means that they don’t log, monitor, record, or share any of your online activities or identifiable information with third parties. This includes but is not limited to session information, connection timestamps, bandwidth used, IP addresses, and traffic logs.
However, the service retains your username and the timestamp of active sessions for the purpose of managing the number of simultaneous devices in use. Importantly, this data is purged from their system within 15 minutes of ending a session, aligning with their commitment to upholding user privacy.
The headquarters of ExtremeVPN is strategically located in the British Virgin Islands (BVI), a jurisdiction known for its robust privacy laws, which are markedly more user-centric compared to those in the US and Europe. This geographical advantage, coupled with the absence of foreign intelligence operations in the BVI, sets a strong foundation for user privacy. Furthermore, the BVI isn’t entangled in any of the Eyes intelligence-sharing alliances, which further solidifies ExtremeVPN’s stance on ensuring user privacy and data protection.
This combination of a strict no-log policy and a favourable jurisdiction makes ExtremeVPN a compelling choice for individuals and businesses keen on securing their online footprint against any prying eyes.
A kill switch is an indispensable feature in modern VPNs, enhancing user security by immediately cutting off internet connectivity should there be an accidental disruption in the VPN connection. This ensures that your privacy remains intact and your personal data remains shielded from potential interceptions or unauthorised access. ExtremeVPN successfully incorporates this feature across various platforms.
On Windows, the kill switch operates efficiently, ensuring that in the event of a VPN connection drop, the internet connectivity is promptly disabled to prevent any data leakage.
For Mac users, the kill switch feature is accessible and can be enabled or disabled via the settings or preferences menu within the ExtremeVPN app, allowing for a tailored user experience based on individual privacy needs.
On Android, you can find it in the General section of the Preferences option. Tapping the “Always on” option will activate the feature.
Similarly, iOS users can toggle on the “Always on” option in the Preferences section under the General tab to activate the kill switch feature.
Once activated, the kill switch monitors the VPN connection, ensuring continuous protection. In case of any VPN connection interruption, it immediately disables internet access to prevent any possible data exposure. Upon restoration of the VPN connection, internet connectivity resumes, thus providing a seamless experience while maintaining robust security.
Split tunnelling provides users with the flexibility to channel a portion of their internet traffic through the VPN while allowing the rest to pass through the standard ISP connection. This routing arrangement allows secure and smooth internet browsing. ExtremeVPN offers split tunnelling on Windows OS and Android devices, but this feature is not available on iOS devices.
Here are some of the advantages of utilising split tunnelling:
ExtremeVPN provides split tunnelling on Windows and Android platforms, improving user control over their internet traffic and creating a more personalised and secure browsing environment. Catering to varied online tasks without compromising on privacy or functionality, the split tunnelling feature is particularly beneficial if you are looking to balance between secured and direct internet access.
ExtremeVPN offers a split tunnelling feature on Windows OS readily available in the Preferences section.
On Android devices, the split tunnelling option can be accessed from the Advanced tab in the Preferences section.
Like the rest of the VPN services, ExtremeVPN doesn’t offer split tunnelling on iOS devices.
ExtremeVPN offers split tunnelling on multiple platforms, which enables the service to deliver a secure and customisable online environment to users.
ExtremeVPN employs robust 256-bit encryption, making it an uncrackable security shield. It provides an extensive set of potential key combinations (2^256), thwarting unauthorised access attempts. This military-grade encryption ensures user data security and turns ExtremeVPN into a reputable VPN provider.
Upon establishing a VPN connection, the 256-bit encryption activates, ensuring data security across multiple devices such as desktops, smartphones, and tablets. Additionally, ExtremeVPN supports a variety of VPN protocols, including Wireguard, OpenVPN (UDP/TCP), and IKEv2. This diverse protocol support not only enhances security but also provides users the flexibility to select a protocol based on their specific needs.
Employing a VPN is a step toward enhancing online safety and privacy. However, a common trade-off is the potential bandwidth cost, which might impact data transfer rates. Conducting meticulous speed tests is crucial to gauge the effect of a VPN on internet performance.
To evaluate ExtremeVPN’s performance, our reviewers conducted a rigorous series of tests, aiming to measure three key metrics:
Due to its proven reliability and user-friendliness, our reviewers chose the Ookla speed test for their measurements. First, the internet speeds were recorded without enabling the VPN connection to establish a baseline. This baseline then served as a reference point to determine the variations in speed once ExtremeVPN was activated.
The baseline established is:
The thorough tests conducted to assess the effect of ExtremeVPN on internet speeds revealed engaging findings. Connecting from the UK to various VPN servers worldwide resulted in dramatically changed internet speeds and latency. The values registered were compared to the baseline acquired without the activation of the VPN.
The test results are given in the table below.
|Download speed (Mbps)
|Upload speed (Mbps)
|Latency (ping) (ms)
|Percentage of base download speed
|Percentage of base upload speed
|No VPN
|452.61
|242.89
|3
|UK to UK
|170.6
|61.27
|17
|37.69%
|25.22%
|UK to US
|145.94
|7.82
|128
|32.24%
|3.22%
|UK to Aus
|77.83
|5.03
|237
|17.19%
|2.07%
The measurements indicate the different speed and ping values depending on the server locations. A modest decline in speeds alongside a minor latency escalation was noted when the connection was local (UK to UK).
On the other hand, the most substantial downturn in performance was recorded on the UK-to-Australia connection. Here, both the download and upload speeds experienced a pronounced drop, coupled with a significant latency surge, an anticipated pattern given the long-distance data transmission.
The UK-to-US connection also revealed a fairly drastic dip in the download speed, while the upload speed and the latency mirrored the expected distance-induced decline. The test results identify the server distance as the main factor influencing the VPN performance, with the biggest impact associated with the greatest distance.
The intra-UK connection showed the best speed retention as compared with the intercontinental and transatlantic connections. Even in this most favourable scenario, the download and upload speeds decreased to 37.69 per cent and 25.22 per cent of the no-VPN speeds, respectively. The latency saw a moderate increase to 17 ms, indicating minor disruptions in data transit time.
The transatlantic link from the UK to a server in the US resulted in a drastic speed reduction. The upload speed dropped down to a mere 3.22 per cent of the baseline speed, while the download speed managed to attain 32.24 per cent of the baseline value. The ping escalated to 128 ms, marking a lengthened data transmission time compared to the minimal 3 ms latency without VPN.
The long-distance connection to an Australian server suffered a steep decline, with the download and upload speed plummeting to as low as 17.19 per cent and 2.07 per cent of the baseline speed, respectively. The latency skyrocketed to 237 ms, a foreseeable increase considering the extensive distance between the locations, yet within an acceptable range for various online activities, including some games.
Our assessments highlighted the distance to the VPN server as a critical factor affecting internet speeds. Significant speed retention, especially in the intercontinental connection, can be an important consideration for users prioritising speeds. Nevertheless, ExtremeVPN is a feasible option for those who are looking for an affordable way to guarantee their online security and anonymity.
Evaluating the effectiveness of a VPN service significantly depends on its ability to prevent potential WebRTC leaks. WebRTC, or Web Real-Time Communication, refers to a collection of standardised protocols designed to enable real-time text, video, and voice interactions between web browsers without requiring an intermediary. This improves the speed and quality of immediate peer-to-peer communications.
However, the very mechanism that facilitates this direct communication necessitates the exchange of public IP addresses between devices. This could inadvertently reveal your actual IP address to websites or third-party entities. Such an occurrence opens doors for online tracking, compromising your online privacy and security despite the robust encryption offered by the VPN.
Our reviewers carried out thorough WebRTC leak tests across multiple browsers, and the results were reassuring. ExtremeVPN successfully passed the tests and proved its capacity to effectively prevent any potential WebRTC leaks, delivering on its promise to ensure a secure and anonymous browsing experience.
Established in August 2023, ExtremeVPN is the latest newcomer in the VPN market. Since its launch, there have been no reported breaches, which sets a positive preliminary note on its security track record.
When digging into the details related to external auditing, our findings are somewhat ambiguous. While ExtremeVPN does not officially disclose the auditing bodies on its website, a query to customer support revealed that the service had been audited by KPMG. However, our exhaustive research did not yield any trustworthy source to confirm the claim of a third-party audit.
Unlike some other VPN providers, ExtremeVPN doesn’t provide official information about their auditing partnerships and audit findings. Such vagueness could potentially impact the trust factor, especially for users who prioritise stringent security verification.
Nonetheless, the no-breach record, albeit within a short span, is a promising indicator of ExtremeVPN’s commitment to security. As the service matures, a more transparent audit disclosure could significantly enhance user confidence and the perceived robustness of the service.
ExtremeVPN exhibits a wide range of compatibility, encompassing various devices and operating systems to cater to diverse user requirements:
With the desktop and mobile apps, ExtremeVPN maintains a balance between feature-richness and usability.
The ExtremeVPN desktop application combines ease of use and robust features, ensuring a user-friendly interface without compromising on functionality.
The straightforward interface facilitates easy navigation even for the less tech-savvy users. Core features are easily accessible, and establishing a VPN connection is a matter of a few clicks.
Upon launching, a distinct Connect/Disconnect button on the main window enables you to initiate or halt your VPN connection effortlessly with a single click. Also, an auto-connect feature swiftly connects you to the nearest server for peak performance.
Additionally, a well-organised list facilitates the selection of specific countries. The VPN app allows building a Favourites list for easy access to your frequently visited servers.
Moving to the Preferences section, users find the General tab, where they can customise the ExtremeVPN app settings by toggling on and off the following options:
In the Protocols tab, you can select the preferred protocol from the available options: WireGuard, OpenVPN (UDP/TCP), and IKEv2. Thereby, the app allows for a personalised security setup, aligning with individual preferences or specific network conditions.
Additional tabs in ExtremeVPN include Split Tunneling, enabling users to select the apps that will utilise the VPN connection, and an About tab, providing information about the application version. A “Clear my preferences” button is available within the About tab to provide for instantaneous reset of all settings in the app.
The mobile application, on the other hand, mirrors the simplicity and ease of use seen on the desktop version.
With the intuitive design, users can swiftly switch between different servers and adjust settings as per their preferences.
On the main dashboard, a mini menu is readily accessible. By tapping the “earth” icon, you are presented with a list of connections organised by country.
Tapping the gear icon directs you to the Settings tab, where you can personalise features like the kill switch, split tunnelling, and protocol selection to suit your preferences.
In the Protocol tab, you have the flexibility to choose among WireGuard, OpenVPN, and IKEv2 protocols, tailoring your connection to your security and speed preferences.
The iOS mobile app mirrors the same look and feel, ensuring a consistent user experience across different platforms.
Just like the Android app, you’ll find the same mini menu at the bottom of the main dashboard. Upon tapping the “earth” icon, you’re provided with the list of available locations, keeping the interface familiar and intuitive.
Tapping the gear icon takes you to the Preferences tab, where you can activate the kill switch and switch protocols. It’s noteworthy that an additional protocol, IPSec, is available here, expanding the security options for iOS users.
Also, it’s crucial to mention that, unlike its Android counterpart, the iOS app lacks the split tunnelling feature.
The option to set up ExtremeVPN directly on a router is highly beneficial, as it extends VPN protection to all devices connected to the network, eliminating the need to secure each device individually. In addition, using the VPN on a router allows you to bypass the limitation of the number of connected devices (in the case of ExtremeVPN, the maximum of simultaneously connected devices is ten).
However, it’s important to note that VPN installation is not always feasible, and you need a VPN-compatible router that supports the integration.
ExtremeVPN offers extensive compatibility with a variety of routers, including:
With a compatible router in place, users can refer to the specific setup guides provided on the ExtremeVPN support page. Each guide offers a comprehensive step-by-step walkthrough to ensure a seamless setup. For instance, if you have a DD-WRT router, there’s a dedicated guide explaining the configuration process.
By setting up ExtremeVPN on a router, users secure an optimal level of protection for all connected devices with the convenience of a one-time setup.
ExtremeVPN prioritises customer support to ensure a seamless user experience. Here are the various ways you can reach out to their support team, along with a brief evaluation of each:
The above-listed channels facilitate quick and efficient communication with the support team, making it relatively hassle-free to seek help or resolve issues. The multi-channel support, coupled with helpful guides and an intuitive troubleshooting system, indicates ExtremeVPN’s commitment to ensuring a satisfactory user experience.
Trustpilot: 4.4/5
Apple App Store: N/A
Google Play: N/A
Judging from the limited customer reviews available, ExtremeVPN has received positive feedback from its user base, particularly on aspects such as:
Though the feedback is predominantly positive, it’s important to note that the volume of reviews is relatively low. This might not provide a comprehensive view of the customer experience. However, the initial sentiments towards ExtremeVPN are promising and indicate a satisfactory user experience.
“I purchased this VPN a few days ago to host game servers for Black Ops 3. Since I couldn’t forward the necessary ports, this VPN has been a lifesaver, addressing all my problems and even more. The support team is not only friendly but also incredibly helpful. I wholeheartedly recommend this ExtremeVPN over the others I’ve experimented with.”
“While not an essential tool in my daily life, ExtremeVPN proves incredibly helpful at times. I consider it more than just a VPN; it’s a safeguard ensuring top-tier security for a range of online activities.”
“Exceptional service with speedy responses, even on weekends, regardless of how long it takes to resolve the issue. This level of customer service is truly exceptional and rare to come by nowadays. Many thanks.”
ExtremeVPN demonstrates a strong commitment to providing a secure, reliable, and user-friendly VPN service. Despite being one of the latest newcomers in the VPN market, the service has built an extensive server network, spreading across 78 countries with over 6,500 servers. Therefore, ExtremeVPN ensures users have ample options for connectivity, making it a strong choice for overcoming geo-restrictions.
The use of RAM-only diskless servers provides user privacy and security, aligning it with long-established industry leaders. The strict no-log policy further ensures user data remains confidential, with the supportive jurisdiction of the British Virgin Islands adding an extra layer of privacy assurance.
The availability of a kill switch across multiple platforms offers a safety net against unexpected VPN disconnections, safeguarding user data from potential exposure. The split tunnelling feature, although limited to Windows and Android platforms, provides a balanced approach to secure browsing and local network access.
Customer feedback applauds the swift customer support and reliability of the VPN service. However, there are areas for improvement, particularly in providing direct app support for gaming consoles. The forthcoming browser extensions could further enrich the user experience by providing integrated VPN access within popular browsers.
Overall score: ★★★1/2
|Reputation
|★★
|Privacy
|★★★★
|Performance and features
|★★★★
|Plans and pricing value
|★★1/2
|Customer experience
|★★★★
The data in this review is reported from a neutral stance and should be used for informational purposes only. We review VPN services from the perspective of:
Independent Advisor does not endorse the streaming of content from regions other than where the subscription is held, nor does it endorse the downloading or consumption of illegally pirated content.