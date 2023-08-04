FastestVPN has apps for or is otherwise compatible with the following devices and operating systems:

Computers: Windows, MacOS and Linux

Extensions: Chrome and Firefox

Mobiles: Android, Android APK and iOS

TV systems: Amazon Fire Stick, Android Box, Roku, Apple TV (no native app), Smart TV and Chromecast

Game consoles: Xbox (no native app, but router configuration will work with the console)

Desktop apps

The FastestVPN client for macOS is available on the Apple App Store, which ensures the software has been checked for security and stability by Apple. The minimum supported macOS version is 10.15 Catalina, which is being used by more than 90 per cent of Mac users, according to statcounter.

The macOS client resembles the iOS and iPadOS apps. The macOS app is easy to set up and use due to its simplified interface designed for mobile devices. Once logged in, the user simply has to select a server and macOS will prompt them to allow the installation of a VPN profile. This is all it takes to get the VPN up and running, which is similar to how it works on iOS or iPadOS.

App installation is more complicated on Windows and is only supported for versions 7, 8, 10 and 11. Instead of using the Microsoft Store, allowing the OS provider to ensure the app is stable and secure, FastestVPN is provided as a Microsoft Software Installer (MSI) directly downloaded from its website. This increases the chance of the latest version containing malware or bugs, as it has not been checked or verified by a third party.

During the first installation, the user is asked if they would like to install the OpenVPN TAP driver. This driver allows the creation of a virtual ethernet switch that can be combined with a physical ethernet switch in a single interface. This prompt is presented in a confusing way, as it does not appear to give the user a choice and clicking the close “X” still attempts to install the driver regardless.

Luckily, there’s a Windows system prompt that asks for admin permissions and you can simply click “No” to this to prevent installation. Clicking the “Yes” button pauses the FastestVPN installation while a separate installer for OpenVPN TAP is downloaded and requires you to click “Next” a few times to complete the process.

If you choose to install TAP, you should be aware that it exists as a separate Windows app and must be uninstalled separately from FastestVPN, if you wish to uninstall both.

Mobile app

The iOS app is available for operating systems from iOS 13 onwards; the app can easily be downloaded from the Apple App Store. The experience of using the app is much the same as on macOS. Unfortunately, the iPadOS app utilised the same interface as the iOS app, meaning much of the design is warped.

The Android app requires Android 5 and above. It is available for download from the Google Play Store.