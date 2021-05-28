Manchester City footballers have been seen training for the Champions League final against Chelsea in Saturday, in what will be the side’s first match in the last stage of the competition. Manager Pep Guardiola will have a full 24-player side to choose from when they play in Portugal, after fears Ilkay Gundogan will miss out have been alleviated. Meanwhile Chelsea are viewed as the underdogs going into the game, despite beating City twice in less than two months.

The match is due to kick off on Saturday at 8:00pm GMT, with coverage on BT Sport.