Heavy rainfall and fungus have caused a Champagne vineyard to lose between 20 to 25 per cent of its crops.

Torrential rainfall earlier this month along with severe losses caused by frosts earlier in the season has left Champagne maker Maxime Toubart feeling “helpless”.

“We’re in a period that should be hot and dry,” he added.

“Excess rain causes mildew fungus to develop, a fungus that grows on the leaves and on the grapes, and this fungus affects the quantity of grapes.

“The older generations say they have never seen anything like this.”