The giant panda has been downgraded from “Endangered” to “Vulnerable” after their population in the wild reached more than 1,800, officials in China have said.

During a press conference in Beijing, Cui Shuhong, head of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment’s Department of Nature and Ecology Conservation, announced that “China has established a relatively complete system of protected natural areas.”

He added that the latest classification developments for giant pandas “reflect their improved living conditions and China’s efforts in keeping their habitats integrated.”