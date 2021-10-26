Untreated sewage poured into Hampshire’s Langstone Harbour for 49 hours straight last week, amid accusations the Conservative government has given the go-ahead to water companies to dump raw sewage in rivers.

Shocking footage shared on Tuesday shows water turning murky as the waste was released from a seven-foot wide pipe for over two days.

“I just couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” Chris Pearsall, who captured the video, told BBC Breakfast.

“It’s happening right along our coastline and quite simply, it needs to stop.”

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here.