Watch live as Greta Thunberg joins the Fridays for Future climate strike in Berlin

You can watch live as climate activist Greta Thunberg is speaking in Berlin for the Fridays for Future climate strike ahead of the German elections this weekend.

It is the first time since the pandemic began that the youth climate action is taking place, with demonstrations planned in more than 1,400 towns and cities around the world.

Thunberg said ahead of the planned action: “It has been a strange year and a half with the pandemic, but the climate crisis is even more urgent than it was before.”