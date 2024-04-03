Joe Flaherty’s best Freaks and Geeks moments as star’s death announced

Joe Flaherty provided Freaks and Geeks viewers with some hilarious moments during his time playing Harold Weir on the NBC comedy-drama.

Clips of his appearances on the show have resurfaced following the news of his death aged 82.

The actor was also known for his role on the sketch comedy series SCTV.

Flaherty's death was announced by his daughter, Gudrun, who said her father had an "unwavering passion for movies from the 40s and 50s" that influenced his career.

"He cherished every moment spent on [SCTV], so proud of its success and so proud to be part of an amazing cast," she said.