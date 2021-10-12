The first trailer for the latest chapter in the Scream franchise has been unveiled.

The new trailer in the horror franchise shows Sidney (Neve Campbell) being wooed back to the sleepy town of Woodsboro amid a new spate of killings.

Shots in the new trailer show Sidney returning to the house, which served as the location for the first film’s finale, as well as an unknown character on fire in the kitchen of the house.

The film will be released in cinemas on 14 January, 2022.

