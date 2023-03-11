Edward meets Ukrainians in Scotland after being made Duke of Edinburgh

Prince Edward shared a message for the Ukrainian refugees in Scotland after King Charles made him Duke of Edinburgh.

He was speaking at a reception marking one year since the Scottish capital welcomed the first Ukrainians to the city.

It was his first royal engagement since he was bestowed the title, which was held by his father, Prince Phillip.

He told those gathered at Edinburgh’s City Chambers on the Royal Mile that they could make Scotland their home as long as they needed.

