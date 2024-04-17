The travel mistake that led to a $143,000 bill

A US-based traveller says his mistake led to a six-figure bill after he returned from a holiday in Europe.

Rene Remund went to Switzerland, where he is originally from, with his wife Linda last September.

He says he notified his mobile phone provider of his plans by visiting a branch in person, where he was told he - as a customer of 30 years - was "covered."

However, his photo messages to his friends and family ended up costing him $143,000 (£114,750) in roaming charges for 9.5GB of data.

Remund says that after his lawyer intervened, T-Mobile told him they were “sorry” for the charges and would give him “credit” to wipe the entire phone bill.