Bookbinder removes JK Rowling’s name from Harry Potter books

A bookbinder has made it their mission to remove JK Rowling’s name from Harry Potter books.

Laur Flom, a 23-year-old artist, embarked on the project to help fans who have ethical issues when reading the author’s best sellers.

In recent years, Rowling has faced a backlash for controversial comments about the transgender community.

“After JK Rowling’s views on people like me came out, it left a bad taste in my mouth,” Laur, who began their project in January 2022, said.

“The purpose of this project is to create a safe space for fans to find comfort in the books.”

