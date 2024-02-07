Beached turtle tangled in discarded net released by rescuers

A beachgoer rescued a turtle that he found tangled in a discarded net in India.

Chella, who was volunteering for another rescue mission, spotted the endangered sea turtle struggling to crawl out of the strings in Chennai on 3 February.

Footage shows Chella using a pair of scissors to cut the trash away from the creature's body, which was only slightly bigger than a football.

He then carried the animal back to the shore, and it raced back to the sea safely.

Almost all sea turtle species are classified as threatened, endangered, or critically endangered on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species.