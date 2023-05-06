This is the moment King Charles III and the Queen Consort departed Buckingham Palace to travel to Westminster Abbey for the coronation.

Charles and Camilla travelled in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach down the Mall past thousands of royal fans, some of whom had camped out for days hoping to secure a prime spot to see the royal couple.

The King and Queen Consort will be crowned in a ceremony at the Abbey starting from 11am.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.