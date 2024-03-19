Watch: ‘Bald’ rugby player undergoes amazing hair transformation on live TV

A balding rugby player looks unrecognisable after undergoing a hair transformation on live television.

Jordan March had his head partially shaved during Tuesday’s This Morning (19 March), before hairdresser Rob Wood used his hair system, which involves gluing a toupee-style hair peace to a person’s head and blending in with their own hair.

Mr March said he “couldn’t remember” the last time he had a head “full of hair” as he underwent the transformation.

Mr March was close to tears when his new look was revealed, as presenter Cat Deeley declared he looked “amazing”.