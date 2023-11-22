Independent TV
Bird’s-eye view: Hawk stares into traffic camera over Minnesota highway
A hawk eager to get a bird's eye view of a highway was caught staring into a traffic camera in Minneapolis.
Minnesota Department of Transportation (MNDOT) shared a video on Tuesday (21 November) of a curious wide-eyed red-tailed hawk looking directly into the lens as cars pass by on the I-94 near Portland Avenue behind it.
"Well, this is awkward...," the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources commented on a Facebook post.
The birds are often seen perched on traffic lights throughout the Twin Cities metro area, an ornithologist told MPR News.
02:09