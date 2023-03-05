Prince Harry says marijuana ‘really helped’ him deal with trauma

Prince Harry has said his use of some drugs “really” helped him mentally, as a trauma expert diagnosed him with attention deficit disorder (ADD).

In his controversial memoir, Spare, the Duke of Sussex admitted to regular drug-taking and describes how in 2015, while living in Nottingham Cottage in the grounds of Kensington Palace, he smoked marijuana.

“[Cocaine] didn’t do anything for me, it was more a social thing and gave me a sense of belonging for sure,” Harry said during a livestream interview.

“Marijuana is different, that actually really did help me.”

