Prince George looks like William’s double as they attend Rugby World Cup together

Prince George looked the double of his father William during the pair’s recent visit to watch the Rugby World Cup.

The 10-year-old travelled to France with The Duke of Wales — who is the patron of the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) — to cheer the Great British country on in their quarter-final clash against Argentina on Saturday.

It marked the first time the young royal has watched an international rugby fixture in person overseas.

The pair dressed akin to each other in navy suits and red ties.

George appeared to enjoy his time at the match by cheering on Wales.