A woman with Down’s syndrome has vowed to continue her legal battle against the Government over legislation that allows the abortion of babies with the condition up until birth.

Heidi Crowter is one of three claimants who brought legal action against the DHSC in the hope of removing a section of the Abortion Act they believe to be an ‘ instance of inequality’.

Although terminations in Great Britain are limited to the first 24 weeks of pregnancy, exceptions are made if there is “a substantial risk” that the child would be “seriously handicapped”.