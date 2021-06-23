Surveillance video from giant panda Shin Shin’s enclosure at Tokyo’s Ueno zoo shows the moment she gave birth to one of two tiny cubs.

The adorable pink and hairless cub is then seen squirming in a veterinarian’s hands moments after birth.

The twin birth on Wednesday was a first for Ueno. One of the cubs weighs 124 grams, according to the zoo, while the weight of the other is still unknown.

Usually when pandas have more than one baby in the wild, only one survives. But the zoo will have the cubs take turns being reared by the mother to ensure they both make it to adulthood.