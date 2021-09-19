A 39-year-old bear-mauling victim was rescued by the Alaska Air National Guard after being attacked by a mother grizzly bear and her two cubs.

In footage filmed in Wrangell-St. Elias Park in Alaska, the "Artic Guardian" rescue team airlifted the victim to safety while he was strapped to a stretcher.

The victim, Jason Long, was taken to a nearby hospital where local news reported his condition was stable.

Long suffered lacerations and puncture wounds from the attack.

There are currently no plans to search for the bear involved in the attack, according to a release published by Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve.