Pedestrian guilty of murdering driver who braked to avoid him

A pedestrian who stabbed a driver to death in front of his young son after the motorist performed an emergency stop to avoid running him over will be sentenced today.

Alexander Layton, 34, was convicted of murdering James Stokoe, a 40-year-old married father, in his BMW in Thornaby, Teesside, in May 2020, following a trial at Teesside Crown Court.

CCTV and dashcam footage captures Layton getting off a bus, crossing the road without looking and almost being run over.

Moments later he stabbed Mr Stokoe four times while his four-year-old was strapped in a car seat.

