Andrew Marr condemns climate change deniers

Broadcaster Andrew Marr said he was “hot under the collar” as he condemned climate change deniers.

During his recent LBC show, Mr Marr states that while he is a “tolerant and gentle person,” he has “had enough of being told by pallid, shadowy old businessmen and lazy, ignorant hacks and sleazy lobbyists … that the science is wrong.”

The broadcaster added: “The world’s climate is just too important to be negotiated about behind the scenes.

“And if you don’t believe me go outside, why don’t you, and have a brisk walk right now.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.