Boris Johnson’s position ‘untenable’ if he attended No10 party, says Tory MP

Boris Johnson's position will be "untenable" if it transpires that he did attend a lockdown-breaking party at Downing Street, a Tory MP has claimed.

Nigel Mills also suggested the gathering itself, which took place on 20 May 2020, was "unacceptable".

"If the prime minister knowingly attended a party, I can't see how he can survive having accepted resignations for far less," Mr Mills said.

"The idea that anybody - supposedly the brightest and best running the country - thought that having a party at that time was acceptable, they should be thoroughly ashamed of themselves."

